10,000 face coverings delivered to NHS Tayside staff thanks to collaborative community project

A group of community volunteers have sewn over 10,000 face coverings for NHS Tayside staff.

The collaborative project between the health board, the University of Dundee, local industry and community volunteers has already seen 5,000 sets of scrubs produced for frontline staff, with 1,000 made by community volunteers alone.

After reaching their scrubs target, the volunteers turned their attention to face coverings, making 10,000 reusable masks for staff across Tayside to use when in public spaces.

The face coverings which are now being distrusted across NHS Tayside sites, were created using the bespoke Tayside Teal fabric made by local textile company Halley Stevensons.

The face coverings can be used in non-clinical areas of the hospitals where physical distancing is more challenging, such as hospital shops, or other communal areas, in line with new Scottish Government guidance.

Staff can also wear them outside of work whilst in shops or on public transport.

Consultant surgeon Rodney Mountain, who helped to organise the scrubs project, said: “On behalf of our staff I would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Dundee University scrub team, to Halley Stevensons and to each and every person who gave up their time to sew the 10,000 face coverings for us.”