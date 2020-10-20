£10,000 donation for Tayside Mountain Rescue team after ‘challenging’ year

A mountain rescue team has received a donation of £10,000 to enable it to continue with its life-saving activities.

Tayside Mountain Rescue, a group made up of around 50 volunteers who conduct search and rescue missions, was given the funding boost by The Enchanted Forest Community Trust.

The charity has been forced to cancel several of their fundraising events this year, as a result of the pandemic.

The Enchanted Forest Community Trust approached the team for practical assistance in the siting of technical kit to run a night sky laser show around Pitlochry in return for a donation.

Lesley Williamson, executive director of The Enchanted Forest, said: “We are delighted to be making this donation of £10,000 to Tayside Mountain Rescue.

“The work they do in rural landscapes like ours is invaluable, helping people when they are in need, and often in the most challenging of circumstances.

“It is a very challenging time for them, with many fundraising events sadly cancelled this year, and we wanted to what we could to help them.

“We are confident the funds will assist in enabling them to continue delivering life-saving services to the Tayside region.”

Kevin Linklater, president of Tayside Mountain Rescue commented: “We are very grateful to The Enchanted Forest Community Trust for their timely donation.

“Like so many charities, we have been forced to cancel several of our own fundraising events this year and this donation will go a long way to boost our team funds.

“It is very much appreciated, and our team really enjoyed providing support to the production of the community laser show earlier this month.”

For more information about attending The Enchanted Forest in 2021 and to buy tickets, visit enchantedforest.org.uk.