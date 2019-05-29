£1,000 raised for funeral of Dundee man Alan, who died after cancer battle

A fundraiser for a man who died after a battle with cancer has raised more than £1,000.

Alan Cooper, 44, from Broughty Ferry, died in Ninewells Hospital on May 22, surrounded by his partner Craig Douris, 45, and family members.

He was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2016 and subsequently given a terminal diagnosis with a different form of cancer.

A fundraiser was held at the Salty Dog on Crichton Street on Sunday.

There was a raffle with several prizes including massages, vouchers and alcohol.

The money raised will go towards the costs of Alan’s funeral and a memorial that the family hope to get in place soon.

The funeral will be held at Dundee Crematorium on June 5.

A collection will be taken at the service with donations going to the Maggie’s Centre.

Craig is also raising money for Cancer Research in Alan’s memory.