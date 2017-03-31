£1,000 laptops to update councillors

Angus councillors will be given £1,000 laptops as part of a digital shake-up.

Paper copies of committee agendas, costing £7,000 a year, will give way to Surface Pro computers which will cost £44,000 for hardware and upkeep over the next five years.

A meeting of the full Angus Council heard the environmental and administrative benefits — one meeting’s papers were so heavy a councillor could not lift them — would outweigh the £9,000 in extra costs.

Councillor David Fairweather asked council leader Iain Gaul whether members could ask for complex and data-heavy items to be printed on request, which was accepted.

Councillor Ewan Smith said he believed the council was “one of the last organisations” to go paperless, and Monifieth member Craig Fotheringham urged less keen councillors, “don’t be fearful” of the new technology. Both were among six councillors to trial the technology, along with Forfar councillor Glennis Middleton.

“I think some members will struggle with connectivity and we have to make sure it is available at any hour of the day or night. I think there are improvements that can be made. I’ve been paperless with NHS Tayside for many years now and I find their system is better than ours,” she said.