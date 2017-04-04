The official opening of a play park in Dundee attracted more than 1,000 revellers for a sun-soaked afternoon of fun.

The future of Fintry’s Powrie play park was left in jeopardy in January after fire-raisers caused £1,000 of damage — on top of an already £8,000 gap in funding — before the facility had even opened.

Ron Neave, chairman of the Fintry Community Council, said a fun day was organised to focus on the “good that has come out of this” — rather than dwell on the previous destruction.

He was referring to the generosity of nine local businessmen, who donated £1,000 each to fix the damage.

The sun shone down on the gala day yesterday, with locals enjoying music, food and a climbing wall.

Mr Neave said: “It was excellent. We had a great turnout — I’m being told more than 1,000 — with wonderful sunshine and a fantastic atmosphere. It was certainly worth the wait.

“I’m so pleased the weather was nice. It was great for the community.”

Ron said there are also plans to transform an old sub-station into a graffiti mural, which local artists will paint.

He added: “I think giving the area an urban feel will help youngsters feel more involved. It’s their space to look after too. We really weren’t sure we’d get to this point after two incidents of vandalism this year.

“After all the hard work to get the park installed, it’s sad someone felt they had to destroy it — but we’re focusing on the good that has come out of this. We have a wonderful play park and all thanks to the community for saving the day.

“I am looking into the possibility of installing CCTV to stop any more vandalism. My idea was to get one camera that swivels, but I don’t know how much that would cost.”

The play park has been three years in the making, with Fintry Community Council and Finmill Safety Panel raising around £108,000.