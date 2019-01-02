1,000+ Dundee homes without power after ‘unexpected fault’

More than 1,000 homes in Dundee are without power after an “unexpected fault” hit supplies.

SSEN has released a statement saying that 1,112 customers are affected by a fault on its main network.

The problem is reportedly affecting the Emmock Woods area as well as other parts of the city.

The SSEN statement said: “We are sorry for the loss of supply affecting Dundee and the surrounding areas. We have a fault on our Main Network affecting 1112 customers.

“Our engineer Gordon and his team are on their way to locate and repair the fault and will arrive on site at 12:30. At this stage we are confident that the majority of supplies will be restored by 14:00, we will have an update from our field staff at this time should any customers remain without power and promise to contact you with this.”

SSEN said in a tweet that the fault was “unexpected”.