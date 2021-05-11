Tuesday, May 11th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle

100 things to do in Angus: Full ‘Insider’s Guide’

By Rebecca Baird
May 11, 2021, 5:10 pm Updated: May 11, 2021, 6:14 pm
100 Unmissable Experiences project launched.
100 Unmissable Experiences project launched.

Visit Angus has launched its full insider’s guide of 100 Unmissable Experiences to help families get out and about this summer. Read the full list below.

The Falls at Arbirlot. Picture: Shutterstock.

Beauty Spots:

Outdoors is my happy space and Angus has such a diverse landscape. From the coast right up to the hills, there’s always a great range of locations to enjoy. ”

Norma, Angus resident

  • Arbirlot Falls
  • Carrot Hill
  • Brown and white Caterthuns
  • Loch Brandy
  • Elephant Rock
  • Corrie Fee
  • Montreathmont Forest
  • Vale of Strathmore
  • Shakin Brig, Edzell
  • Kinpurney Hill
Angler on the cliffs at Arbroath. Picture: Shutterstock.

Coast & Water:

I have amazing memories of going to Auchmithie for a family Sunday afternoon out. Exploring the caves and rockpools, collecting stones. I treasure the family photo I have there from when I was a little girl.”

Alison Smith, Visitor

  • Arbroath Cliffs
  • Arbroath Harbour
  • Loch of Lintrathen
  • East Haven
  • Forfar Loch
  • Loch Lee
  • Lunan Bay
  • Reekie Linn
  • Scurdie Ness
  • Montrose Beach
The Caledonian Railway. Picture: Shutterstock.

Family Day Out:

I love spending a family day in Kirriemuir with my children, enjoying an ice cream from Vissochi’s, a play at the Peter Pan Park, and a walk in Kirrie Den.”

Alison Elliot, Angus resident

  • Auchterhouse Country Sports
  • Brechin Castle Centre
  • Caledonian Railway
  • Glamis Castle
  • Kirriemuir Hill
  • Monikie Country Park
  • Murton Farm and Nature Reserve
  • Newton Farm Tours
  • Redwings Mountains Horse Sanctuary
  • West Links, Arbroath
Angus is known for its sweet summer produce. Picture: Shutterstock.

Food & Drink:

  • Fish and shellfish
  • Butchers and game Dealers
  • Fruit and vegetables
  • Juice, coffee and tea
  • Distillers and distilleries
  • Breweries
  • Farm shops and delis
  • Bakers and confectioners
  • Visitor experiences
  • Markets
Aberlemno Pictish Stone. Picture: Shutterstock.

Hidden Gems:

  • Auchmithie
  • Castle Hill
  • Craigmill Den, Carnoustie
  • Friockheim Woods
  • Kirriemuir Den
  • Pictish Stones inc Pictish Room, Aberlemno
  • Queens Well
  • St Vigeans Sculptured Stones Museum
  • Tayside Police Museum
  • Scott Wilson Memorial
Pink-footed geese arriving at Montrose basin reserve. Picture supplied by Peter Barden/Kirsty Wright.

Nature & Wildlife

I love Angus because of the wide variety of wildlife you can see in the coasts, glens and woods around Kirriemuir.”

Ann Warren, Angus resident

  • Loch of Kinnordy
  • Montrose Basin Visitor Centre
  • Wild South Esk Trail
  • Arbroath Cliffs
  • Barry Buddon
  • Glen Esk
  • Montrose Bay
  • Glen Lethnot
  • Glen Doll
  • Balgavies Loch
The Wee Cook Kitchen at Barry Downes. Picture: Gareth Jennings.

Places to Eat:

  • Andreous’s Bistro, Arbroath
  • Armstrongs, Glamis
  • But n Ben, Auchmithie
  • Cashley’s, Forfar
  • Drovers Inn, Memus
  • Glen Clova Hotel
  • Roos Leap, Montrose
  • Room with a View, Piperdam
  • Sinclairs Kitchen, Forfar
  • Wee Cook Kitchen, Carnoustie
A view of the architecture of the ruins of Edzell castle. Picture: Shutterstock. 

Visitor Attractions:

  • Arbroath Abbey
  • Arbroath Signal Tower Museum
  • Barry Mill
  • Brechin Cathedral
  • Edzell Castle
  • Hospitalfield
  • House of Dun
  • Inglis Memorial Hall and Library
  • JM Barrie’s Birthplace
  • Montrose Air Station Heritage Centre
The Sidlaws are popular with hillwalkers of all levels.

Walking Routes:

I love the Angus Glens for the solitude you can experience on the hills. There are few better places for hillwalking than the head of the glens.”

Mark Bennet, Angus resident

  • Blue Door Walk, Edzell
  • Cortachy River Walk
  • Mount Keen and Queen’s Well
  • Arbroath to Auchmithie
  • Airlie Monument
  • Sidlaw Hills
  • Caddam Woods, Kirriemuir
  • Glen Moy
  • Carmyllie Circular Trail
  • Crombie Country Park
Cyclist can start at Keptie Pond in Arbroath and take the route to Letham Grange. Picture: Paul Reid.

Cycling Routes:

Having the Angus Glens on my doorstep is a brilliant, as you can feel miles away from everything in a short space of time. Being able to go there to mountain bike is a real privilege of living in the area.

Nick Warren-Bennet, Angus resident

  • Arbroath Harbour to Barry
  • Monifieth to Carrot Hill
  • Keptie Pond to Letham Grange
  • Letham, Guthrie and Pitmuies
  • Kirriemuir to Loch of Lintrathen
  • Forfar to Glenogil
  • Kirriemuir to Glenisla
  • Kinnordy to Kingoldrum
  • Edzell to Inchbare
  • Montrose Basin