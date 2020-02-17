£100 million pounds of improvements promised for Dundee to tackle ‘climate emergency’

More than £100 million has been pledged by council chiefs to tackle the “climate emergency” and carry out other improvements in the city over the next 12 months.

In four separate announcements at the weekend Dundee City Council’s administration outlined huge investment as part of the budget for the upcoming financial year.

The biggest sum proposed is £87m to reduce the city’s carbon footprint and to respond to the climate emergency over the coming years.

John Alexander, leader of the council, said: “We are under no illusions that more has to be done but I hope that we’re sending a clear signal to the public and other partners that things need to change and investment is required as a result.”

Mr Alexander said that in addition to this, the city’s SNP administration has set funding of £25m aside in future years to deliver sustainability projects and a further £10m for sustainable transport, including cycling infrastructure.

In addition, the council leader has written to the Scottish Government to request multi-million-pound funding to begin to deliver a citywide district heating system which could assist in reducing carbon and reducing fuel poverty.

The intention would be to link energy centres and existing district heating systems more widely.

Kevin Cordell, the council’s cycling spokesperson, welcomed the news there would be major investment in sustainable transport.

The figure will be put forward for approval at the next meeting of the council’s policy and resource committee.

Meanwhile, Councillor Alan Ross, the convener of city development, has committed to delivering more than £2.5m of investment on city centre improvements as part of the administration’s capital plan proposals.

The administration has also tabled £500,000 for its participatory budget over the next five years, where communities decide how money is spent in their area, and a further £1m in future years.

The authority’s policy and resources committee meets next Monday.