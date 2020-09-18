100 hours of unpaid work for woman who was found with five different drugs

A 55-year-old woman who admitted being found with five different drugs on the day she abducted her adult daughter has been ordered to do unpaid work.

Mandy Findlay previously admitted being found with cocaine, cannabis, clonazolam, etizolam and diclozam on September 14 2018 on Leith Walk.

This offence occurred on the same day that she locked her adult daughter in the same flat without access to the toilet or her epilepsy medication.

Findlay, of Gadle Braes, Peterhead, avoided a jail sentence for that offence and was placed on unpaid work at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Returning to the same court after reports were ordered for the drug offences, Findlay was placed on a community payback order by Sheriff George Way.

She was ordered to perform 100 hours of unpaid work and placed on supervision for 12 months.