More than 100 new on-street disabled parking spaces are set to be added to roads across Dundee.

A shake-up planned by the city council will see 103 new spaces installed in various streets.

On the flipside, the council plans to remove 44 spaces.

In Coldside, two spaces will be removed at Fleming Gardens East, while three will be installed in the Canning Street and Canning Place area.

There will be two new spaces in Glenmarkie Terrace and a further three in Glenclova Terrace — with spaces removed from Alpin Road and Glenesk Avenue.

Two will also be added to Byron Street and three in the Mortimer Street/Fraser Street/Bruce Street area. In the East End, a row of spaces in Balgavies Avenue will be extended, as well as in Carlochie Place, and there will be a new space in Lunan Terrace.

Two spaces will also be added in Alloway Place, near the health centre.

Further plans include a new space in each of Abernethy Road, Strathmore Place, Aberdour Place, Fettercairn Drive, Forthill Drive and Westfield Road in the Ferry ward — with spaces in Church Street, Oakley Place, Taymouth Place and Castle Street removed.

Spaces will be taken away from Buttars Road, Buttars Street and Buttars Place in the Lochee ward, but new ones added in Liff Terrace and Brownhill Place, as well as Gourdie Road and Myrekirk Terrace.

Two spaces will also be removed in Charleston Drive.

Meanwhile, in Maryfield, Dykehead Place gets two new spaces and three others will be created at the Caledonia Housing car park next to Wallacetown Health Centre.

The north-east of the city sees additional spaces added to streets including Longhaugh Terrace.

Three spaces are planned for Elm Street in the West End, with one round the corner in Scott Street being removed. Two others will be taken away in the Abbotsford Street/Abbotsford Place area.

Mark Flynn, vice convener of the council’s city development committee, said: “The law has given us the ability to create new spaces and get rid of those no longer in use and to hand out fixed penalties to those who park in them without authority.

“New spaces help people with disabilities to enjoy independence.”