100+ adult learners from Dundee and Angus celebrated at civic reception

More than 100 adult learners from Dundee and Angus celebrated their academic achievements during a civic reception held at the City Chambers.

The awards give learners the chance to gain a qualification for the learning they have undertaken either at home, at work, in college, in the community or on a volunteering programme.

The awards also a celebrate the network of organisations that deliver the awards locally, including Dundee Carers Centre, Dundee City Council Community Learning & Development, Angus Council Community Learning & Development, Volunteer Dundee, Wellbeing Works and Lead Scotland.

The Adult Achievement Awards were developed in 2015 by Newbattle Abbey College, with support from Napier University and Education Scotland.

Senga Armstrong, the Adult Achievement Awards co-ordinator from Newbattle Abbey College, said: “Adult Achievement Awards give adults the opportunity to gain a national certificate for the learning they have undertaken in a variety of places and there are no entry requirements for the awards.”