10 years not enough for Tasmin Glass ‘luring Steven Donaldson to his death’, say closest friends

Two of Steven Donaldson’s closest friends say the woman who lured him to his death deserves to spend the rest of her life behind bars.

The popular Arbroath man travelled to Kirriemuir’s Peter Pan playpark on the night of June 6 2018 to meet with Tasmin Glass and discuss their failing relationship.

At Edinburgh High Court on Thursday, Lord Pentland handed Dickie and Davidson life sentences for carrying out the brutal killing with minimum terms of 23 and 24 years respectively.

Glass was given a 10-year sentence after being found guilty of culpable homicide.

Oil workers Martin Johnstone and Bruce Birnie, both from Arbroath, were two of Mr Donaldson’s best friends.

Mr Johnstone said 10 years is “not enough” behind bars for Glass –who he described as “devious”.

For the full story, see The Courier website.