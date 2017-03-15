An organisation which is about to be abolished has been hailed for slashing reoffending rates in Tayside.

Tayside Community Justice Authority, as part of the Scottish Community Justice Authorities group, will come to an end on March 31.

During its operation, reoffending rates dramatically reduced.

Figures have revealed that the number of convicted criminals who have reoffended in Tayside over the past 10 years is half of the figure for the rest of Scotland.

And community groups and organisations and sports facilities for kids — such as Charlotte Street Pavilion, pictured — have benefited from the work of offenders.

From April 1, the responsibility for reducing re-offending will transfer to a new national body, Community Justice Scotland.

Bailie Helen Wright, convener of the Tayside group since its inception, spoke to the Tele about the group and her hopes for the future.

Ms Wright said: “I’m pleased to report the performance of the partnership which comprises the TCJA continues to show significant improvement in reducing levels of re-offending and making local communities safer places for our citizens.

“The figures speak for themselves. Since 2007, Tayside has recorded a reduction in the reconviction rate of 8.1%, compared with 4.1% nationally.

“There has also been a reduction in the reconviction frequency rate of 33.2%, compared with 14.5% nationally.

“There have been lots of positive things to take into the next stages of Scotland’s community justice.”

She highlighted projects including the Prisoner Pathways at HMP Perth, the Persistent and Prolific Offender Programme and development work with Tayside Council on Alcohol, as well as the development of support to women offenders.

Among the organisations which have benefited thanks to the work of offenders, is Craigie Community Sports Hub.

Chairman of the hub Steve Maloney said the benefit to them had been “significant”.

He said:“The guys carried out hours of work over many weeks and the cost to us was nothing.

“They did an amazing job and everyone in the community has benefitted as a result.”

In her annual report on the work of TCJA in the past year, strategic planning officer Karen Moir reported funding from the Scottish Government had helped to fund projects in Tayside. In Dundee, £139,000 has gone towards the improvement and development of the Riverside Pavilion, Craigie Community Sports Hub, the Charlotte Street Pavilion and Dundee East Community Sports Hub.

Ms Wright said work has been underway to ensure a smooth transition to Community Justice Scotland.

She said: “I’m confident that parts of the new system are well placed to bring about some of the changes and improvements which members and officers of the Tayside group have long advocated.

“We have all worked to bring about a smooth transition.

“During the lifetime of the CJAs, we have seen the development of alternatives to imprisonment for appropriate offenders and offences.

“The work of our partners in this and the potential for improved outcomes has been supported by sheriffs.

“I expect to see further developments in this.”