£1 million fundraising campaign launched to benefit Dundee’s cultural organisations

A £1 million fundraising campaign to benefit cultural organisations in Dundee has been launched.

The Dundee Cultural Recovery Fund will be led by the V&A Dundee and will benefit a host of organisations across the city including Dundee Contemporary Arts, Dundee Heritage Trust, the Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre as well as Dundee Science Centre.

It aims to kick-start Dundee’s cultural and economic recovery and neutralise some of the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

Leading cultural organisations across the city launched the campaign on Thursday which has benefited from a £500,000 donation from The Northwood Charitable Trust, DC Thomson’s private charity organisation.

© Supplied

Christopher Thomson, trustee, from The Northwood Charitable Trust said: “The Northwood Charitable Trust is committed to making communities better and more supportive places for people to live, work and prosper.

“For us, championing the cultural recovery in Dundee is not only about safeguarding our world-class venues but also, importantly, ensuring that their wider economic impact and learning and community programmes continue to benefit everyone in the city.

“People and organisations throughout Dundee have come together to achieve remarkable things before, not least the creation of V&A Dundee itself.

“We hope that our contribution to the challenge fund inspires our community to ensure that our vibrant cultural scene remains a beacon for regeneration and prosperity in Dundee and beyond.”

The campaigns focus is on encouraging support from major donors who have previously supported the city’s cultural organisations as well as businesses and philanthropists looking to support the city’s recovery from the virus.

To date an additional £200,000 has been donated from private donors including Tim Allan and Alasdair Locke.

Tim Allan, Chair of V&A Dundee, said: “Dundee’s major cultural organisations are the beating heart of the city. Their success is crucial to Dundee’s recovery from Covid-19, with their widespread economic and social benefits felt across all communities in the city.

“I have seen the devastating impact Covid-19 has had on organisations of all sizes in all sectors. Dundee’s sense of common purpose and community is very strong and the need for leadership and investment has never been stronger.

“The Dundee Cultural Recovery Fund will enable generous private individuals and businesses to support the visitor economy in the city, and to invest in the future economic success of Dundee’s cultural sector.”

© Supplied

John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council added: “Culture has a huge value for the city of Dundee and its economy and this fund will play an important role in helping the sector in its recovery phase.

“The reopening of popular Dundee attractions will help bring people and investment to the city as lockdown eases.

“I am pleased to see ideas like this fund emerging to help our attractions look forward to the future.”