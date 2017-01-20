The tender for work on the new Menzieshill community hub is set to be approved.

Dundee City Council chiefs are expected to approve £1.2m of work on the hub, which is set to breathe new life into the old community centre.

As well as a community hub, the Menzieshill project will also see a new primary and nursery campus created at a cost of around £13.2 million.

The work will see the partial demolition of the current community centre off Charleston Drive with a partial demolition of community units on Orleans Place.

A new community garden will also be built behind Orleans Place ahead of work for the new Menzieshill facilities.

Dundee City Council plans to replace the old Menzieshill Community Centre with a new library and an NHS health facility.

Gregor Hamilton, head of planning at the council, previously anticipated that the new community facility could be opened in 2019.

Contractors Wilmott Dixon Construction Ltd expect the initial work — costing £1,222,230 — to begin next month and last until June.

Councillor Alan Ross attended a project board meeting on the Menzieshill development yesterday .

He said: “It’s all looking good with the school and everything else surrounding it.

“We have no real idea of what’s going to happen yet to the school site but everything’s coming along nicely.

“The school is due to open in August and it’s a really exciting time.

“The community centre is not as far on but the plan for the whole regeneration of Menzieshill is brilliant.”

Details of the project were first revealed in November 2014 after Menzieshill was awarded a share of an £18 million cash boost through the Scottish Government’s Regeneration Capital Grant Fund.

The new hub is set to create 20 jobs, supporting 70 existing jobs and see 1,200 sq/m of business space created or modified.

A campaign to save Menzieshill High School was launched in 2015 but it was unsuccessful and pupils were moved to the renovated Harris Academy.

Work on the new school began in June.