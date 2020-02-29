Tele Takeover: Family development officer Keith Gibson is Dundee kids’ hero

Our hero is the family development worker at our school, Keith Gibson.

You might know him too as he works in other schools as well as St Fergus.

He is our hero because he helps all of us and our parents. If we are upset he talks to us and makes us happy again.

It makes us happy when he helps to sort things out for us. We know we can always rely on him.

He also helped when Ciaran fell down the stairs and got an ice pack to make him feel better.

Keith makes us feel calm and happy and safe in school, knowing that he’s around.

He makes us laugh when we are sad and helps us through some of our problems.

That is very special to us because not a lot of people listen to our problems, but Keith does.

We want to say thank you to Keith for being there to guide us and look after us.