READER’S LETTER: ‘Shocking state of Dundee graveyard shows huge disrespect to dead’

I have just returned from Balgay Cemetery, where we as a family gathered to pay our respects.

We were horrified to see the state the cemetery is in. One grave we visited was almost completely covered in branches which had been cut and left on the grave, so much so we could barely access it.

All the bins at the graves we visited were full and overflowing. This was not recent as I checked the dates on the discarded packaging.

It is a shocking sign of disrespect and requires action immediately.

Yours,

Distraught Relative.