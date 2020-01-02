Man accused of throwing glass at woman and attacking three Dundee police officers

A new trial date has been fixed for a man accused of throwing glass at a woman before attacking a police officer.

Ryan Wood, of Forth Crescent, denies shouting, swearing, and throwing glass at the woman at the Nine Maidens pub, Laird Street, on September 20 before trying to enter her home without permission.

During the same incident, Wood allegedly struggled violently with PCs Ben Gray and Jack Suttie before trying to headbutt them on Wentworth Terrace.

The 35-year-old denies trying to headbutt PC Ruaridh Macdonald before trying to bite PC Suttie on the body.

A new trial was fixed for April after Wood adhered to his pleas of not guilty.