Woman denies thefts from Matalan and Home Bargains stores in Dundee

Hayley Blackley, 31, of Hospital Street, is set to stand trial accused of stealing household items from two separate stores in the space of a week.

Blackley is accused, alongside another, of stealing household items from Matalan at Gallagher Retail Park on August 13 this year and from Home Bargains at the Stack Leisure Park on August 20.

Blackley has denied both charges. She will stand trial on April 1 with a pre-trial hearing on March 12, at which she was ordained to appear.