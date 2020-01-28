Man admits being in Dundee home of partner despite court order forbidding him to do so

A man has admitted contacting his partner despite a court having ordered him not to do so.

Bradley Middleton, 31, pled guilty to being found in the company of Jennifer Nicol at a property on Kirk Street on January 25.

Middleton, of Honeygreen Street, had previously been ordered not to contact Ms Nicol or to attempt to enter the property on Kirk Street as part of his bail conditions set last year.

The 31-year-old’s defence solicitor argued that he had been contacted by his partner to come over to the property, and accepted that he should not have been in her company.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond deferred sentencing until later this month.

Middleton was bailed in the meantime.

