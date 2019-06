Brian Moses, 42, is accused of shoplifting from two Wellgate stores.

He is firstly alleged to have stolen foodstuffs and toiletries from Home Bargains on April 22.

On the same day, Moses allegedly stole the same items as well as air fresheners from Poundland.

Moses, of Catterline Crescent, had his case continued without plea until July 19 by Sheriff Derek Reekie.