A woman has been accused of assaulting a child inside a city school.

Katrina Roper, of Fintry Crescent, is accused of attacking the child with a clipboard at the school on December 16 last year.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Roper is charged with striking the child on the body during the alleged incident.

The 55-year-old, who did not appear in court to answer the charge, had her case continued without plea until March.