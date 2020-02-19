Pair accused of dealing cocaine and heroin in Dundee banned from Scotland

A couple accused of dealing drugs have been banned from entering Scotland.

Nyamekya Knight, 34, and 33-year-old Alice Scott are accused of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs on Strathmartine Road on Thursday.

The pair are charged with dealing cocaine and heroin on the street.

Prosecutors also allege that Knight was found in possession of Class B drug cannabis.

After pleading not guilty from custody, Knight, of Lambeth, London, and Scott, of Tonbridge, Kent, had a trial fixed for June with an intermediate diet in May.

Sheriff Robert Dickson released the pair on bail with special conditions not to enter Scotland unless for court appearances or meetings with their solicitors.