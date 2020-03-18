Man accused of seriously injuring woman by dangerous driving without licence

A man has appeared in court accused of severely injuring a woman by driving dangerously.

Stephen Murray, of Dickson Avenue, allegedly caused the woman to suffer serious injury on Clepington Road on January 12.

It is alleged that Murray drove dangerously by overtaking when unsafe to do, driving at excessive speeds and driving on the opposite side of the road.

The 39-year-old is accused of colliding with a car driven by the woman which allegedly caused extensive damage to both cars and severely injured the woman.

Murray is additionally accused of driving with only a provisional licence, without a valid policy of insurance and failing to report the accident.

He made no plea when appearing on petition and had his case continued for further examination.