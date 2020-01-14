Sentence deferred on Dundee chef who branded meat cleaver and fork at council workers

Sentence has been delayed again on a hospital chef who brandished a meat cleaver and a carving fork at council workers.

James Cochrane pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on various occasions on November 15 on Wiston Place, the block where he resides.

The 30-year-old previously admitted shouting, swearing, challenging people to fight as well as brandishing a cleaver and a carving fork.

Cochrane, a chef at Ninewells Hospital, became enraged due to maintenance work by joiners in the flat below his property.

Before deferring sentence further until February, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown apologised to Cochrane for the delay in obtaining an assessment from the Tayside Council on Alcohol.