Man accused of threatening to disclose pictures to Dundee woman’s employer

A 29-year-old man allegedly threatened to disclose pictures of his ex-partner to her employer.

Marc Mordente, of West Court, allegedly sent abusive emails and social media messages to his former partner at an address on Turnberry Avenue between April 1-15 last year.

He allegedly threatened to disclose pictures of the woman to her employer.

It is also alleged that he threatened the woman’s new partner with violence.

Mordente did not appear in court to answer the charges against him.

Following a motion by the Crown, Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown continued his case without plea until later this month.