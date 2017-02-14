Tele Community Spirit Awards 2017 — Jade Heron

It can be hard getting through to today’s kids on topics like safety and crime — but one teenager has done her bit to pass these crucial messages on to her peers.

Jade Heron joined the Police Scotland Youth Volunteers four years ago and has come to the fore as one of their key players. The 17-year-old now helps to deliver messages on key topics like knife crime to kids her own age in schools across Dundee.

Jade said: “I was so happy I cried. I can’t believe I’ve won. I’m speechless. I’ve come on so much. I had no self confidence before, but I do now.”