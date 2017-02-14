Tele Community Spirit Awards 2017 — Jade Heron

It can be hard getting through to today’s kids on topics like safety and crime — but one teenager has done her bit to pass these crucial messages on to her peers.
Jade Heron joined the Police Scotland Youth Volunteers four years ago and has come to the fore as one of their key players. The 17-year-old now helps to deliver messages on key topics like knife crime to kids her own age in schools across Dundee.
Jade said: “I was so happy I cried. I can’t believe I’ve won. I’m speechless. I’ve come on so much. I had no self confidence before, but I do now.”
- Arbroath Academy pupil Dionne Geddes, 16, has helped to raise thousands for charities including Epilepsy Scotland, Arbroath Lifeboat Station and Guide Dogs for the Blind.
- Samantha Wilson volunteers with the Rotary Interact youth club inside Morgan Academy, raising funds for a number of charities and promoting youth activities.
- The Blue T-Shirts group of under-17s volunteer at the Attic Lounge in Kirkton, helping out with the Lounge’s weekly Kidz Club to support youngsters in the area.