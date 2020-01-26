Tech Talk: Derek Uchman reviews gadgets that are good for your health

January is a depressing time of the year. And February isn’t much better. Thankfully, though, there are gadgets which can banish those winter blues. Let’s give them a spin

Gtech MYO Touch

£299.99

Get rid of those post-work stresses with a relaxing massage. The MYO touch is a contoured bed with a robotic roller than can be programmed to target achingareas such as the spine, shoulders or legs, with pressure levels ranging from light to deeply invigorating.

As someone who spends far too much time sitting at a desk, yours truly has developed a lower back ache, so I was quite keen to see what MYO could do. Surprisingly, following only one session, I woke the next day to a noticeable easing of the pain, and increase manoeuvrability.

It is now part of daily routine.

The bed collapses neatly when not in use, but we suspect that’ll you hardly ever want to put it away.

Lumie Vitamin L

£75

Brighten your day with this device for tackling seasonal affective disorder. The Vitamin L produces a cool (but very bright) white light that should lift those winter blues. Does it work or is it all in the mind? Put it this way: I’ve used it for two winters, and wouldn’t be without it. An essential bit of kit for this miserable time of year.

Doppel

£175

Looking like a watch, the Doppel works by creating a vibration on the inside of your wrist which mimics the “lub-dub” of a heartbeat. Why would you want that? Well, slower rhythms have been proven to be calming, while faster beats will leave you more focused. The sensation takes a little getting used to, but we can vouch that it does the business, especially in situations where you want to de-stress, like before going to bed.