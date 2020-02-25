Lord Provost of Dundee opens three new nurseries as part of £13m council investment

Three new nurseries have been opened in Dundee by Lord Provost Ian Borthwick.

The nurseries – Longhaugh on Longhaugh Road, Caird View on Ambleside Avenue and Hillview on Yarrow Terrace – are in buildings refurbished for the expansion of early learning and childcare.

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “The facilities have been enhanced as part of a £13 million council investment programme across the city to provide high quality, fit for purpose learning spaces for young children both indoors and outdoors.

“This includes the construction of a new nursery in Douglas due to welcome children in August.”

Across Scotland, entitlement to free early learning and childcare is increasing from the current 600 hours to 1,140 hours by August for all three and four year olds and eligible two year olds.