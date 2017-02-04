A search party is being drafted in to scour Clatto Country Park after a pet greyhound went missing more than two days ago.

Joyce Cuthbert, 53, was walking her dog Amber in South Road, in the Lochee area, when the pooch became spooked and managed to free herself from her collar.

The two-and-a-half-year-old rescue dog was clipped by a taxi as she was bolting away from her owner.

She has since been seen about two miles away from where she escaped in the Clatto Park area and now Joyce has called on people to search for her beloved greyhound.

She said: “We’re really worried about her. Amber is a rescue greyhound and she’s been missing since Tuesday night and now we’re organising a search.

“She’s recently been seen at Clatto Park so we’re hoping we can find her if we can gather a group together.

“She’s a very anxious dog and she just slipped her collar and ran away when I was walking her on South Road near my house.

“She was clipped by a taxi and ran down Gray Street and then Liff Road.”

Amber was wearing a red coat at the time of her escape, but it is thought it may have since come loose.

She has been seen several times in the last 48 hours, but she is a timid dog and could be hard to catch.

Joyce said: “The most recent sighting was at the Pinecone Cafe just north of Templeton Woods.

“The problem is that she’s a rescue dog and is quite frightened of people.”

Meanwhile, the owner of fellow missing Dundee dog Bella has received several reports of sightings of her pooch.

The 10-month-old Lakeland terrier disappeared while walking with owner Sheila Gaughan in Balgay Park late last month.

Staff from the council and firefighters have dug up part of the cemetery to try and find her, but they haven’t had any luck yet.

Specialist camera equipment has also been used.