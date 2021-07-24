Motorcyclist killed in collision with car named by police

A motorbike rider who died in a collision with a car has been named as Aberdeenshire man George Taylor by police, who continue to appeal for witnesses to the crash.

The 47-year-old, from Ellon, was killed when his black KTM motorcycle collided with a burgundy Mazda MX-5.

The crash happened at 2.10pm on Sunday July 18 on the A939 Cock Bridge to Tomintoul road approximately half a mile south of Lecht.

Mr Taylor died at the scene of the crash while the 29-year-old man driving the Mazda suffered minor injuries and was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Following the fatal collision, police said they had spoken to several witnesses but are still urging anyone else who saw it, or who may have dashcam recordings from the area, to come forward.

Sergeant Scott Deans, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family as enquiries into the circumstances of the collision continue.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage who has not yet contacted officers, to please call us via 101, quoting reference number 2026 of the 18th July.”