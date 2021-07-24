Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021 Show Links
News / Scotland

Motorcyclist killed in collision with car named by police

By Press Association
July 24, 2021, 3:54 pm
Police Scotland have confirmed the name of a man who died in a motorbike crash in Aberdeenshire (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police Scotland have confirmed the name of a man who died in a motorbike crash in Aberdeenshire (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A motorbike rider who died in a collision with a car has been named as Aberdeenshire man George Taylor by police, who continue to appeal for witnesses to the crash.

The 47-year-old, from Ellon, was killed when his black KTM motorcycle collided with a burgundy Mazda MX-5.

The crash happened at 2.10pm on Sunday July 18 on the A939 Cock Bridge to Tomintoul road approximately half a mile south of Lecht.

Mr Taylor died at the scene of the crash while the 29-year-old man driving the Mazda suffered minor injuries and was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin.

Following the fatal collision, police said they had spoken to several witnesses but are still urging anyone else who saw it, or who may have dashcam recordings from the area, to come forward.

Sergeant Scott Deans, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family as enquiries into the circumstances of the collision continue.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with relevant dashcam footage who has not yet contacted officers, to please call us via 101, quoting reference number 2026 of the 18th July.”