Thousands back call for pupils’ full return to school in August

Thousands of people have signed a petition calling for a full reopening of schools in August if Covid-19 remains suppressed.

Those behind the petition to the first minister claim that a “wrecking ball” is being put through the education of Scotland’s children for a disease that poses an extremely low risk to them.

It is gathering support as a parents group formed with the aim persuading the Scottish Government to ditch proposals for blended learning said it may take legal action.

Teachers’ concern

However, it is understood that there is widespread concern among teachers and education leaders at what one teacher described as a “dangerous approach” which they fear could pressure them into abandoning social distancing.

The petition, which had almost 7,000 signatures on Friday afternoon, claims that limited time in school – one day a week for secondary school pupils in Fife and two for others – should be a last resort not plan A.

It calls on the Scottish Government to consider opening schools fully without social distancing if the disease is suppressed to low levels by August.

Started by a parent in Glasgow, it states: “Please, get the majority of our children back to school before irreparable damage is done to their education and mental health.

We cannot wait until there’s no risk, or for a vaccine.” Petition

“We cannot wait until there’s no risk, or for a vaccine.”

The Us for Them Scotland group wants social distancing measures for children in school to be removed, claiming it is children’s right to be educated and that closures have already damaged them.

It has attracted almost 5,500 members on its Facebook page in a week.

Co-organiser Jo Bisset said she had heard tales of young children no longer able to read and older pupils preparing for exams losing motivation because of the uncertainty around them.

Attainment gap

She said: “We know from our members that home schooling to date has been a very negative experience for children both in terms of their academics and mental health.

“The attainment gap is going to widen dramatically as a result of the half baked plans for our children’s education.

“The part time schooling that is planned is a continuation of this flawed home schooling model with very limited classroom learning. Many children are only getting one day a week at school.

“Schools could and should open exactly as they always have done in August with no social distancing measures. We believe that families should be allowed to decide if a child returns.”

Ultimately if nothing changes then we would of course take the legal route.” Jo Bisset

She said membership of the group, launched a week ago, was growing every day and added: “These members are passionate about returning their kids to school and their numbers are growing.

“They don’t care about the politicking between government and local authorities. They don’t care about which party is doing what. They only care about their children’s educations.”

The group is writing letters to Scotland’s political leaders and may organise a socially-distanced march.

Jo said: “Ultimately if nothing changes then we would of course take the legal route.”