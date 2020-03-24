Actors to perform from isolation with online plays

Actors will perform from isolation as part of a series of short plays responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Playwrights and directors have announced the new digital plays, described as an “immediate and intimate” theatre experience.

The works from theatre company Headlong together with film-makers Century Films will explore how our “communal experiences” are changing at an “unprecedented” pace, they said.

“The plays will respond to how our understanding and experiences of community, education, work, relationships, family, culture, climate and capitalism are evolving on an unprecedented scale.

Today, we are thrilled to announce our collaboration with BAFTA winning @CenturyFilms, in our creative response to the current global crisis, UNPRECEDENTED: Real Time Theatre from a State of Isolation. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/IwyjXqarCn — Headlong (@HeadlongTheatre) March 24, 2020

“The series will ask how we got here and what the enduring legacy of this historic episode might be.”

Headlong associate artistic director Holly Race Roughan said: “Playwrights from all generations and backgrounds are urgently responding to the crisis to help us and our audiences make sense of our world transformed.

“We will be rehearsing digitally and streaming directly to homes in isolation around the world. Our quest is to connect a population in isolation through a series of short dramas.”

Headlong and Century Films will publish the series online in April for audiences to stream directly from their homes.