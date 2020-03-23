Rooney turns teacher and a roll in one for Bale – What sport stars did at home

Sports stars have had to find alternative ways to keep busy as the coronavirus pandemic halts much of the world’s sporting action.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what some of them were doing on Monday as they filled their time:

Boxer Conor Benn took to the ironing board with dad Nigel to become DJs and knock out some steaming tunes.

Jesse Lingard’s toilet roll challenge went a long way.

Coventry striker Matty Godden lost a few sheets, though.

A new goal celebration? Leicester’s Jamie Vardy worked on his worm dance.

Wayne Rooney turned teacher with the help of some flashcards.

Gareth ‘The Golfer’ Bale obviously had his own take on the toilet roll challenge. A roll in one, obviously, for the Real Madrid and Wales striker.

Great Britain and England hockey forward Sam Ward has been holding his own mini-Olympics and cycling was the latest sport to attract his interest.

Some of Wales’ top male and female footballers teamed up (on separate videos obviously) to promote good mental health.

Northampton hooker Sam Matavesi kept his line-out throw eye in. Slam dunk!

Exeter skills coach Ricky Pellow practised his passing.

St Helens centre Josh Simm dressed the dog in Saints kit.

Williams driver George Russell settled down for a spot of reading.