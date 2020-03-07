Ayr United 0-0 Dundee: Dark Blues stay fourth after draw at Ayr.

Dundee hung onto fourth place in the Championship with a hard-fought point at Ayr United.

In a stuffy contest in poor conditions at Somerset Park, neither side could find a breakthrough.

In the end, the Dark Blues remain two points adrift of the Honest Men, whom they welcome to Dens Park on Tuesday night.

Kane Hemmings’ inclusion at Ayr, in place of Andrew Nelson, was no shock.

James McPake was always going to play his top scorer, who missed the midweek draw with Alloa through illness.

Cammy Kerr’s involvement was more of an eyebrow raiser given the good form of Christie Elliott, who had started the last three games on Dundee’s right side.

But within the opening minutes, Kerr set about showing why he was on the park, breaking forward into the box before testing Ayr keeper Ross Doohan with an awkward, bouncing effort.

Soon afterwards, Dundee were caught napping when Aaron Drinan latched onto a hoof out of defence before sending in a low cross for Alan Forrest.

It was a tantalising delivery, but fortunately for the Dark Blues, Forrest, brother of Celtic star James, could only steer a flicked effort wide of the post.

With the rain pouring down, the rest of the first half was a back and forward affair, with little quality on display from either team.

Finding themselves unable to play through the Honest Men, the Dee resorted to sending balls over the top for Hemmings to chase down.

It wasn’t pretty – and Ayr took heart.

Kerr again proved his value before the break by nipping a wicked cross off Daniel Harvie’s toe six yards out just as the Ayr full back was about to pull the trigger.

The hosts went in at half time having had the better chances – but they came out for the second half to find themselves on the back foot.

Jordan McGhee had finished the first 45 in agony after coming off worse in a crunching 50/50 challenge with Ayr’s Connor Malley.

He made way for Andrew Nelson at the break, who partnered Hemmings up front, with Paul McGowan dropping back into midfield.

The territory was Dundee’s in the early exchanges, but they were given a wake-up call when Jordan Houston beat Declan McDaid, drove into the box and picked out Michael Moffat.

The veteran striker side-footed home in trademark style, only to be denied by an offside flag – but Ayr weren’t done.

Referee Steven McLean awarded the Honest Men a penalty when Kerr took Moffat’s legs from under him in the corner of the box.

Kerr felt his goalkeeper, Conor Hazard, could have prevented the incident from occurring by coming for the ball.

But the goalie redeemed himself immediately by diving to his left to save Aaron Muirhead’s spot kick.

Dundee enjoyed their first lengthy spell of pressure in the aftermath, but couldn’t translate their possession into clear cut chances.

Hemmings took matters into his own hands at the death, unleashing a rasping 25 yarder that skimmed just wide of the post.

But there would be no joy for either side in the closing moments, leaving Dundee content with a potentially valuable point.

Dundee (3-5-2): Hazard, Meekings, Forster, Berra, Kerr (Elliott 62), McGhee (Nelson 46), Byrne, Dorrans, McDaid (Field 75), Hemmings, McGowan.

Subs not used: Hamilton, Crankshaw, Robertson, Cameron.

Ayr (4-3-3): Doohan, Houston, Bell, Roscoe, Harvie, Muirhead, Malley (Gillespie 77), Kelly, Moffat (McCowan 87), Drinan, Forrest (Tiffoney 53).

Subs not used: Hare-Reid, Kerr, Docherty, Murphy, McCowan.

Attendance: 1758