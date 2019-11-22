Traffic police attend smash at ‘notorious’ junction on Lochee Road this morning

Police Scotland temporarily closed off Cleghorn Street following a two vehicle crash this morning.

Images taken from the scene show police at the junction of Cleghorn Street and Lochee Road at around 9am today.

A spokesman for Police Scotland confirmed there are no reports of any injuries at the scene whilst officers removed one of the cars involved in the incident.

One passenger commuting into the city centre said he wasn’t surprised to see a collision at the busy junction.

He added: “That stretch of road is fairly notorious. I was coming down Lochee Road when I saw the traffic police at the scene.

“All the air bags were deployed on the red car from what I could see. There was some people getting attention at the side of the clothes shop there.”

A spokesman for the force added: “Officers are attending a two car road traffic crash in Cleghorn Street in Dundee.

“No reports of any injuries. The road at the scene was blocked for a s short while.”