United 0 Arbroath 0 : Tangerines tumble from Tunnock’s on penalties

Dundee United crashed out of the Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Challenge Cup as they lost to Arbroath after a penalty shoot-out at Tannadice.

The 90 minutes finished goalless thanks in no small part to a top performance from visiting goalie Derek Gaston.

He made a string of fine saves during the 90 minutes and then saved Liam Smith’s penalty to help his team to a 4-3 shoot out win.

United made seven changes from the side that thrashed Dundee 6-2 in last week’s derby, with only Liam Smith, Jamie Robson, Peter Pawlett and Louis Appere starting.

The Lichties were also at less than full strength, with the likes of regular keeper Darren Jamieson and key forward Bobby Linn dropping down to the bench for this one.

There was an early let off for United when Robson appeared to bring down Michael McKenna in the home box. It looked a stonewall penalty, but to the dismay of the Arbroath players, referee Mike Roncone waved their appeals away.

The home side should then have taken the lead when Ian Harkes headed a Pawlett free kick over from no more than five yards out.

United had started slowly, but were gradually getting a foothold in the game and just before the half hour mark another Harkes effort, this time from the edge of the area, was saved by Derek Gaston in the Arbroath goal.

Just before the end of what was a disappointing first half, Pawlett was booked for a shove on Jason Thomson.

Three minutes into the second half the home side were again close to taking the lead as a sweeping move left Pawlett in space inside the box, but his powerful shot was blocked by Gaston.

Soon after Gaston was the Arbroath hero again as he dived at Appere’s feet to smother the ball as the young striker closed in on goal.

The goalie made it three good saves in quick succession when he used his feet to block a low shot from the lively Appere.

Gaston was having a great game and just after the hour mark he did well to push a Nicky Clark free kick behind for a corner. When the kick came in he pulled off an even better stop to deny Appere from a header.

As they searched for the opener, United sent on Lawrence Shankland and Paul McMullan for Appere and Cammy Smith.

Fifteen minutes from the end of the ninety, sub James Murphy was given a sight of the home goal, but pulled his shot wide.

With penalties looming, Harkes crossed to the back post for McMullan, but his header flew wide of the target.

At the other end an injury-time effort from Greig Spence flashed just inches wide of the United goal. At the other end Clark sent a header just over and the tie was heading for penalties.