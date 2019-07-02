Nottingham Forest 0-0 Dundee: Dee battle to draw in Spanish heat

Dundee kicked off their Spanish training trip with a hard-fought 0-0 draw with English Championship side Nottingham Forest.

In sweltering heat, it was a match of few chances but travelling Dundee fans did enjoy themselves in the sunshine as they cheered their side on in Murcia throughout.

And they saw a positive first half from the Dark Blues. James McPake’s side controlled much of the possession but struggled to find a way through a packed Forest defence with a deflected Josh Todd cross and Declan McDaid sclaff late on in the period the closest either side came.

The temperature dropped in the second period with a breeze helping the players and boss McPake started a raft of substitutions with Jordon Forster on for his first appearance in dark blue after 57 minutes.

The subbies continued as Jamie Ness replaced Shaun Byrne along with Andrew Nelson for Craig Curran on 68 minutes.

And Ness almost made an instant impact, getting on the end of Nelson’s set-up but saw his 18-yard shot blocked before Josh Mulligan strode through the Forest defence but could only find the keeper with his shot with 15 minutes to go.

However, it was the English side who had the better of the second period but the closest they came was Tyler Walker smashing a 20-yard shot well over in the final 10 minutes.

Dundee had the better of the first half, Nottingham Forest the second and the two sides had to settle for a goal-less draw at the Pinatar Arena.

Dundee: Hamilton, Kerr, McGhee, Meekings, Todd, Byrne, McGowan, McDaid, Curran, Robertson, Marshall.

Subs: Ferrie, Ness, Forster, Nelson, Moore, Anderson, Cameron, Mulligan, Fisher.

Nottingham Forest: Pantilimon, Cash, Osborn, Robinson, Dawson, Figueiredo, Grabban, Watson, Lolley, Yates, Ameobi.

Subs: Steele, Richardson, Worrall, Yacob, Bridcutt, Ansarifard, Murphy, Milosevic, Vieira, Appiah, Walker, Johnson, Fornah, Shelvey.