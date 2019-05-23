BREAKING: Police lock down Whitehall in central London to investigate ‘suspect item’

Police have closed off Whitehall, as they investigate a “suspect item”.

Road closures are in place around the centre of government, including 10 Downing Street, after the Metropolitan Police got to the scene at 12.01pm.

Temporary road closures in place around Whitehall whist suspect item assessed. Police attended at 1201hrs today. Specialist officers are now in attendance. Thank you for your patience — MPS Westminster (@MPSWestminster) May 23, 2019

“Specialist officers are now in attendance”, the Met said, confirming that the suspect item is currently being “assessed”.

