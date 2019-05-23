Thursday, May 23rd 2019 Show Links
BREAKING: Police lock down Whitehall in central London to investigate ‘suspect item’

by Steven Rae
May 23, 2019, 12:55 pm Updated: May 23, 2019, 1:00 pm
Police have closed off Whitehall, as they investigate a “suspect item”.

Police in Whitehall.

Road closures are in place around the centre of government, including 10 Downing Street, after the Metropolitan Police got to the scene at 12.01pm.

“Specialist officers are now in attendance”, the Met said, confirming that the suspect item is currently being “assessed”.

The Met tweeted: “Temporary road closures in place around Whitehall whist suspect item assessed. Police attended at 1201hrs today. Specialist officers are now in attendance. Thank you for your patience.”

More on this incident as we get it.

