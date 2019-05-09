David Beckham banned from driving for using phone at the wheel

David Beckham has been disqualified for six months at Bromley Magistrates’ Court.

The former Manchester United star was banned after receiving six points for driving his Bentley while using a mobile phone in London’s West End.

The football star, 43, was charged after a member of the public told police they saw him on the phone while driving.

The former England captain admitted the charge at Bromley Magistrates Court last month through an administrative process known as a single justice procedure – which is a means of freeing up court time by allowing magistrates to quickly deal with low-level offences which do not warrant prison sentences.