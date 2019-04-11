Fire blocks Dundee city centre road with diversions in place

Police Scotland are currently assisting Scottish Fire and Rescue dealing with an underground electrical fire in Albert Street.

Albert Street is currently closed northbound between Lyon Street and Arthurstone Terrace,w ith traffic being diverted into Lyon Street.

The Arthurstone Terrace junction with Albert Street is closed and traffic being diverted up North Erskine Street.

Motorists are asked to take alternate routes where possible.

It is understood there are no casualties or risk to the wider public.