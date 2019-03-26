Kingsway blocked after lorry breaks down in Dundee

Dundee’s busiest road is blocked due to a broken-down HGV.

Police have urged drivers to avoid part of the southbound Kingsway due to the incident at the Strathmartine Road roundabout

A Tayside Police Divsion statement reads: “A broken down tanker is stuck at the Kingsway-Strathmartine Road roundabout in Dundee, and is blocking a lane causing some problems for traffic.

“Recovery has been arranged, but try and avoid the area if you can.”

Traffic Scotland posted: “The A90 is partially blocked Southbound at the Kingsway Dundee due to a broken down HGV. Road users should use caution on approach.”