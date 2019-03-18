Loophole allowing drivers to avoid parking fines set to be closed

A loophole that has allowed thousands of drivers to dodge private parking “fines” could soon be closed.

Scottish Government officials are considering introducing “keeper liability”, which would see vehicle owners pursued for cash if the driver cannot be identified.

Currently, private parking firms can only recover money from the person who parks the vehicle on their land and, unlike in England, there is no obligation for the owner to reveal the identity of the driver.

It is understood keeper liability is being considered as part of the Transport (Scotland) Bill, which would also outlaw pavement parking.

The change could open the floodgates for parking firms to pursue unpaid tickets, legal experts have confirmed.

