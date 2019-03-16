Dunfermline offer no apology or explanation for late Dundee United call-off

Fans were left in the dark as Dundee United’s Championship clash with Dunfermline at East End Park this afternoon was called off less than two hours before kick off.

Despite heavy snow and rain falling since early morning, no pitch inspection was called, but when referee David Lowe inspected the pitch shortly after 1.30 pm, he quickly gave the saturated playing surface the thumbs down.

United had just arrived at the ground and immediately boarded the team bus and headed back to Dundee.

By the time the ref made his decision hundreds of Tangerines fans were close to completing their journey into Fife.

There was, however, no apology or even explanation for them as Pars officials and referee Lowe refused to make any comment other than to confirm the pitch was waterlogged.