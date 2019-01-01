Major police probe after man dies following disturbance in Dundee city centre

A MAJOR police investigation is under way after a man died following a disturbance in Dundee city centre.

Officers were called to Nethergate, close to the Overgate Shopping Centre, at around 1.15am today.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “We are appealing for witnesses following the death of a man after an incident in the Nethergate area of Dundee.

“Emergency services were called to the area around 1.15am today following a report of a disturbance involving a number of people.

“Subsequently a man was found injured in the area and was taken to Ninewells Hospital in the city.

“He has since succumbed to his injuries and his death is currently being treated as unexplained while inquiries continue.

“Work is ongoing to establish the full circumstances which led to him sustaining his injuries and officers are appealing for information which could assist the investigation.

“Inquiries are also ongoing to identify the man who has sadly died.”

Detective Inspector Ross Fitzgerald added: “We know that a number of people were in the area around the time of this incident, which happened on Nethergate close to the Overgate Shopping Centre.

“We would ask anyone who witnessed any disturbance or who has any other information which could assist the police investigation to come forward if you haven’t already spoken to an officer.

“A police presence is likely to be maintained in the area for some time while enquiries continue and the public are thanked for their patience and understanding.”

Any information can be passed to Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 516 of January 1.