UPDATE: Pair hit by Dundee bus suffer serious but not life-threatening injuries

by Bryan Copland
December 28, 2018, 4:08 pm Updated: December 28, 2018, 4:27 pm
The scene of the incident on Shore Terrace.
TWO people have suffered “serious but not life-threatening injuries” after they were hit by a bus in Dundee city centre.

The man and woman were taken to Ninewells Hospital after the collision with an Xplore Dundee 5 service on Dock Street, near the back of the Caird Hall, at around 1.45pm.

The road remains closed while police officers investigate the incident.

A spokesman said: “There was a male and female involved in the collision.

“They were taken to Ninewells Hospital with potentially serious but not life-threatening injuries.

“Investigation work by police is still ongoing at the scene.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Ambulance Service added: “We received a call at 1.42pm to attend an incident in Dundee.

“We dispatched our trauma team, three ambulances, and a manager to the scene.

“We transported two patients to Ninewells Hospital.”

Buses which travel along Dock Street are being diverted through the city centre while the closure is in place.

