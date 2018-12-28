UPDATE: ‘No risk to public’ in armed police incident

POLICE say there is no risk to the wider public as armed officers work to bring an incident in Dundee to a “safe conclusion”.

Specialist officers have been on Leith Walk in Menzieshill for several hours following reports that a man had been spotted carrying a large sword and threatening a council worker at a block of flats.

An updated statement released by the force said: “Police Scotland is currently in attendance at an address on Leith Walk following an earlier disturbance there.

“While no one was injured, concerns have been raised regarding people still within the address.

“Specialist officers are in attendance to assist in bringing the incident to a safe conclusion. A cordon is in place as a precaution and Forth Crescent is currently closed.

“The incident is contained and there is no threat to the wider public.”

Residents earlier described seeing a council worker fleeing the block while being chased by a man with a sword.