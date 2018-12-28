Serious injuries in Dundee crash between car and motorbike

A MOTORCYCLIST has been hospitalised with “serious” injuries after a collision with a car in Dundee.

The incident happened on Longtown Street – behind the city’s Odeon cinema complex – just after 1.30pm today.

Police confirmed that the 28-year-old man driving the car was taken to Ninewells Hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road is closed while officers clear the scene.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland attended Longtown Street shortly after 1:30pm today in response to a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorcycle.

“The motorcyclist, a 28-year-old man, has been taken to hospital with serious leg injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening, and the road has been closed to allow for recovery of the vehicles involved.”