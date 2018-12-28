Man, 27, arrested after armed police incident in Dundee

A man has been arrested after an incident involving armed police at a block of flats in Dundee.

Specialist officers were called to Leith Walk, Menzieshill, at around 10am today and spent more than five hours at the scene after a disturbance led to concerns for people inside a property.

Police carrying guns and with dogs were standing outside the block, amid claims someone had been seen with a sword.

A spokesman for the force said: “Police Scotland can advise that the incident on Leith Walk has now been concluded safely.

“A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and is in custody.

“A 43-year-old woman who was within the property during the incident has also been arrested in connection with an unrelated matter.

“Some officers will remain in the area while further inquiries are conducted, however Forth Crescent has been re-opened.

“We would like to thank the residents in the area for their patience and understanding while this incident was dealt with.”