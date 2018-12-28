BREAKING: Armed police swoop on flats after sword claims

Armed police have surrounded a block of flats in Dundee after reports a man with a sword threatened a council worker.

Several officers carrying guns have been seen circling a property on Leith Walk in Menzieshill.

Witnesses said they saw a man chasing a Dundee City Council worker out of a building with what looked to be a Samaurai sword.

A resident who lives in one of the neighbouring blocks said: “This must have happened at around 10am. We are hearing that a guy locked the council worker in the flat.

“The door got opened and there was arguing. It was something to do with the boy not being able to fix the boiler.

“The resident chased the guy out of the close with a sword. It looked like a Samurai sword, it was about 2ft long with an orange handle.

“He shouted to the council worker: ‘Get back to your own scheme’. The employee ran back to a Dundee City Council work van, he must have phoned the police.

“He shouted something like: ‘I’m never doing a job in this block again,’ and he left.

“The council worker looked to be in his 30s.”

A police spokesman said: “Police Scotland is currently in attendance at an address on Leith Walk following an earlier disturbance there.

“While no one was injured, concerns have been raised regarding persons still within the address.

“The incident is ongoing and there are no further details that can be made available at this time.”